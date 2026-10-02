“A Love Other Than Yours” And “Love On The Menu” Announce Changes To This Weekend’s Broadcast Schedule

“A Love Other Than Yours” and “Love on the Menu” have announced changes to their broadcast schedules this weekend.

On October 2, KBS announced that the upcoming episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” originally scheduled to air on Saturday, October 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST, will instead air at 9:40 p.m. KST due to the broadcast of the men’s soccer final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Meanwhile, “Love on the Menu” will not air on October 3 as originally scheduled due to the same soccer broadcast. Episode 19 will instead air on Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Love on the Menu” below:

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