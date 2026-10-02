'Dive Into You' Ranks No. 1 In 100+ Regions On Viki In Premiere Week

The romance drama “Dive into You” captured the hearts of international fans from its premiere week!

According to global OTT (over-the-top) platform Rakuten Viki, “Dive into You” entered the weekly viewership rankings at No. 1 in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and India in the premiere week, and it also ranked No. 2 in Oceania and Southeast Asia.

Notably, the drama ranked No. 1 in viewership in a total of 109 countries, including Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Thailand, drawing international attention.

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Rakuten Viki is a global OTT platform that provides video streaming services for Asian dramas and films in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to “Dive into You,” Viki currently provides services for many other recent Korean shows such as “The Ordinary Jackpot,” “Love on the Menu,” “New Recruit 4: Sabotage,” “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn,” and more.

Catch up on the first two episodes of “Dive into You” with subtitles below:

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