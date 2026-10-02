Cho Yeo Jeong In Talks To Star In New Horror Thriller Film

Cho Yeo Jeong may be taking on another thriller with the upcoming film “Women in the Poisoned Jar” (literal title)!

On October 2, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Cho Yeo Jeong has been cast as the lead in “Women in the Poisoned Jar.”

In response to the report, her agency Highent commented, “She is positively considering the offer [to star in the film].”

“Women in the Poisoned Jar” is a horror thriller set in a restaurant.

The film will be directed by Baek Seung Bin, who previously helmed “The Outstanding Woman,” “Horror Stories 3,” “I Have A Date With Spring,” “So Long, See You Tomorrow,” and more.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Cho Yeo Jeong’s latest drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki:

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