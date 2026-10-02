Watch: Ryu Hye Young And Nam Yoon Su Are Ambushed By A Mysterious Entity In New Thriller Film 'Killing Time' Teaser

The film “Killing Time” has officially confirmed its release date with new teasers!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called Killing Time that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream.

Yeon Woo (Ryu Hye Young), a streamer of Killing Time who had been on hiatus after quitting broadcasting, visits the abandoned hospital for a new content shoot at the suggestion of Joo Won (Nam Yoon Su). However, as filming begins, an unidentified entity threatens the crew, leaving them with nowhere to retreat and forcing them to run for their lives.

The newly released main poster captures Yeon Woo and Joo Won as they are seen through the screens of numerous smartphones.

The accompanying main trailer begins with a member of the internet broadcast crew Killing Time in danger while filming in the abandoned hospital. A 60-minute time limit appears on a monitor. Unidentified figures with their faces obscured emerge to threaten the crew. Yeon Woo’s desperate cry, “A crazy lunatic is killing people!” and the sight of Joo Won struggling to survive amidst unpredictable danger heighten curiosity.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October 21. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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And Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City”:

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