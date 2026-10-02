Cha Seung Won, Ra Mi Ran, Park Hyung Sik, And More Confirmed For New Action Comedy Film

The upcoming film “Family Force” (literal title) has unveiled its star-studded cast and officially begun filming!

“Family Force” is an action comedy film about three generations of a Marine Corps family who take on a terrorist threat—not with combat skills or intelligence, but with the power of family.

Cha Seung Won plays Cheol Doo, a former Marine Corps master sergeant who lives by the family motto, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” While visiting the hospital where his father Cheol Seong is receiving treatment, Cheol Doo finds himself caught up in a multinational terrorist plot alongside his wife Ye Bun and their son Cheol Hoon.

Ra Mi Ran plays Ye Bun, Cheol Doo’s wife and the emotional pillar of the three-generation Marine family.

Park Hyung Sik is making his long-awaited return to the big screen with “Family Force,” marking his first film role in approximately seven years. He plays Cheol Hoon, the son of Cheol Doo and Ye Bun and a sergeant in the Marine Corps Special Reconnaissance Unit. While on his final vacation before discharge, Cheol Hoon unexpectedly becomes caught up in a terrorist attack.

Veteran actor Baek Yoon Shik plays Cheol Seong, the eldest member of the three-generation Marine family. A first-generation Marine and war veteran decorated for his service, Cheol Seong is the family’s patriarch.

Chang Ryul takes on the role of Tae In, a mysterious man who carries out a terrorist attack at a major hospital in Seoul alongside multinational terrorists.

The film is directed by Won Shin Yeon, a renowned action filmmaker known for helming Korean films such as “Memoir of a Murderer,” “The Suspect,” “Seven Days,” and more.

Reflecting on the start of filming, director Won Shin Yeon said, “We have spent a long time preparing for this project, and I’m looking forward to creating a high-quality film with such a wonderful cast and crew.”

Cha Seung Won said, “It’s a story about a family coming together, but they’re not an ordinary family, which made the script even more fun to read. I’m very excited to be working with director Won Shin Yeon and such a great cast and crew. I’ll do my best to make the shoot as fun as possible.”

Ra Mi Ran commented, “It’s an honor to work on such a great project with actors I’ve always enjoyed watching. I was a little nervous about returning to action after a long time, but the director has given me a clear vision for the film and my character, so I think I just need to practice hard and follow his lead. I hope everyone can stay safe and healthy throughout filming.”

Park Hyung Sik shared, “I was excited even before the script reading at the thought of working alongside such great senior actors. I’m looking forward to having fun creating this project with the wonderful director, senior and junior colleagues, fellow actors, and crew. I hope you’ll show the film lots of interest and love.”

Baek Yoon Shik said, “I’m happy to be working with a great director and younger colleagues. I’m looking forward to showing audiences the fun and lively story of a Marine Corps family.”

Chang Ryul remarked, “I feel like fate has brought me together with the best team. We’ll put a great deal of thought into the project and work together to create a high-quality film. I hope you’ll look forward to it.”

“Family Force” began filming in September and is currently in production.

In the meantime, watch Cha Seung Won in his variety show “Bonjour Bakery” below:

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And watch Park Hyung Sik in “Happiness” on Viki:

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