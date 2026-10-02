Kim Hyun Joo And Lee Moo Saeng Join Forces As Fake Married Couple To Take On Jin Sun Kyu In “100 Days Of Deception”

The upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled new stills of Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu form another central axis of the story through their characters’ complicated ties dating back many years.

Kim Hyun Joo plays Yoo So Ran, a sharpshooter and member of the anti-Japanese resistance group Gugukdan. As one of the group’s leading figures, Yoo So Ran is an action-oriented fighter with exceptional marksmanship. What begins as a personal quest for revenge eventually grows into a life devoted to a greater cause and her country. In the newly released stills, she commands attention as she explains a plan to fellow members and confidently wields a heavy rifle.

Describing Yoo So Ran, Kim Hyun Joo said, “She is someone who has endured for a long time, having given up her own life and held on solely to her personal desire for revenge.” She added, “Although her journey may have begun with personal revenge, she doesn’t stop there and eventually lives for a greater cause and her country.” Kim Hyun Joo also explained that she focused on delicately portraying Yoo So Ran’s emotional transformation, noting, “Her heart, which had become cold and hardened, gradually begins to change as she meets different people.”

Lee Moo Saeng plays Yoo Philip, a Korean American correspondent and member of Gugukdan. He is also Yoo So Ran’s husband in a marriage of convenience. Using his position as a journalist, Yoo Philip plays a key role in pressuring the Political Affairs Director of the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

One of the newly released stills shows Yoo Philip looking at Yoo So Ran with concern. Lee Moo Saeng described his character as “a person with a cool head and a passionate heart,” adding, “Although he is willing to put himself on the line for the greater cause, I tried to portray him as someone who always thinks things through and has the self-control to make decisions based on reason rather than emotion.”

Opposing the two is Jin Sun Kyu as Sato Shinichi, the Political Affairs Director of the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Having risen to become the second-highest-ranking official in the colonial administration, Sato Shinichi is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve success and advance his career. In the newly released stills, he remains completely unfazed even as he points a gun at someone.

Sato Shinichi is also the target of Yoo So Ran’s assassination plot. Unaware that Lee Ga Kyeong has infiltrated the Japanese Government-General under the guise of a new interpreter trainee named Geum Seo Hee, he is unknowingly caught between the two women’s infiltration and revenge plots, raising questions about how their actions will ultimately change his fate.

Jin Sun Kyu described Sato Shinichi as “a man at the center of evil whom everyone wants to eliminate and be wary of.” He explained that he interpreted the character as someone who crosses the line in pursuit of his own desires within the power structure, ultimately trampling on the lives and dignity of others.

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher”:

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And watch Jin Sun Kyu in “Oh My Ghost Clients” below:

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