EVNNE Drops Promotion Schedule For Upcoming Album 'on: our noise'

EVNNE has kicked off the countdown to their comeback!

On October 2 at 8 p.m. KST, EVNNE shared the promotion schedule for their upcoming comeback with their sixth mini album “on: our noise.”

The album and music video for its title track will be released on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out their schedule for the upcoming comeback below!

You can also watch a short teaser for the album here:

Are you excited for EVNNE’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!