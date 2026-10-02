EVNNE Drops Promotion Schedule For Upcoming Album "on: our noise"
EVNNE has kicked off the countdown to their comeback!
On October 2 at 8 p.m. KST, EVNNE shared the promotion schedule for their upcoming comeback with their sixth mini album “on: our noise.”
The album and music video for its title track will be released on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out their schedule for the upcoming comeback below!
You can also watch a short teaser for the album here:
Are you excited for EVNNE’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!