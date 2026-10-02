Kim Jae Won Is A Warmhearted Applicant Who Begins To Question Who He Can Trust In “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled more details about Kim Jae Won’s character!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

Kim Jae Won plays Han Jin Woo, a gentle and warmhearted applicant who does not judge people based solely on their appearance. After spending a month preparing for the final team discussion with his fellow applicants, he genuinely hopes that all of them will make it through the final round. He is also highly attentive to those around him, remembering not only the other applicants’ names but even their individual preferences.

However, the appearance of the mysterious envelopes throws Han Jin Woo into confusion as well. He remains wary of the envelopes, remarking, “This is obviously a trap,” but as revelations about the applicants continue to surface, his trust in the colleagues he thought he knew begins to waver.

Kim Jae Won expressed his affection for the character, saying, “I was drawn to Han Jin Woo’s sincerity and the mystery hidden beneath it.” He added, “I paid close attention to even the smallest details, from his appearance to maintaining the character’s desire to remain neutral.”

Director Kim Jung Hoon also praised the actor, saying, “Jin Woo needed to be someone the audience would naturally like and want to trust until the very end. Kim Jae Won conveyed the character’s sincerity convincingly through his warm appearance, soothing voice, and ability to subtly vary even a single line of dialogue.”

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

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