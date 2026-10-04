5 Reasons To Watch BL 'After Moving Seats, The Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me'

“After Moving Seats, the Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me” is about a new class seating arrangement that leads to an unexpected and slightly awkward atmosphere when the class loner is confessed to by the school’s most popular guy, a guy he has no recollection of ever talking to.

If that already excites the BL watcher in you, here are five more reasons this heartwarming, low‑stress BL deserves a spot on your watch list:

Warning: spoilers ahead!

1. The set-up is gold

The plot isn’t complicated, extravagant, or even new in this J-BL, but the way that it’s uncomplicated is actually what makes it so good, especially if you’re looking for a low-stakes, fun watch that isn’t going to add to your real-world stress. Basically, it’s a story about a confession and the blossoming romance that follows, the circumstances of which are pretty much entirely covered in the title (in a very Japanese BL fashion).

All it takes is a classroom seating change by random drawing to alter what was likely to be another normal day for students Mayama Hare (Konishi Eito) and Asamiya Kosei (Gennosuke). Mayama is the classroom loner who enjoys his peaceful days unbothered and alone, while Asamiya is the handsome, popular guy who doesn’t really want the popularity his looks gain him. Thanks to the seating change, Mayama ends up seated in front of Asamiya.

At first, all seems well and good for Mayama: he’s near the back of the class, and he thinks he’ll be able to continue his quiet, mundane high school life just as he always has. However, mere moments after changing seats, he receives a life-altering note from the stranger behind him. The note? It says, “I like you,” and it’s from Asamiya. Talk about wasting no time at all!

2. It’s a lesson on honesty and communication

This may come as a shock, but everyone actually says what they mean, and honesty is the default in this drama. That’s pretty much rare at this point, maybe especially in BLs where miscommunication, secrets, and characters who hold back how they really feel are almost unavoidable.

Even though Asamiya’s note is as simple and straightforward as confessions come, Mayama is both confused and in shock when he sees it. He, in fact, does not think the note is for him. While he starts to spiral in his own head and tries to figure out who the note is for, you’d think there’d be a long, drawn-out period before things are cleared up between the leads, but that’s just not how it goes (and thank goodness for that).

Most of the honesty and good communication in this show is thanks to Asamiya. While he comes off as the untouchable popular guy who is uninterested in everyone, he is actually very observant, at least when it comes to his crush.

He quickly picks up when Mayama is misinterpreting things or giving off a weird vibe, and he makes every effort to be clear about his feelings. So, there’s no drawn-out situation at all: Asamiya quickly clarifies to Mayama that the confession was for him and no one else. Of course, this only confuses Mayama more, but at least everything is out in the open.

Throughout the entire show, there are virtually no lies, no secrets, and no drawn-out miscommunications or long waits for resolutions. There is definitely an addictive allure to shows where there is a lot of back-and-forth, and it takes work to get to a confession or any growth between the leads, but sometimes it’s also nice to see a couple form through totally honest and transparent circumstances. This J-BL is truly a breath of fresh air.

3. It isn’t just fluff

This show has all the fluffy, warm, comforting vibes you could want, but it also doesn’t lack substance despite being low-stakes.

As you’ll quickly realize, Asamiya is consistently honest and hilariously blunt, and maybe too blunt for his own good. When he tries to pursue Mayama before he has even had time to process the confession, Asamiya starts giving him notes in class with a bunch of things he likes about him. The boy is clearly head over hills, because who says they like how someone “hunches over”? He’s already deep in love for sure.

However, Mayama sees all the notes as his flaws and thinks that Asamiya, for whatever reason, is pointing out all the things that are bad about him. The truth is, Mayama has extremely low self-esteem and doesn’t think highly of himself. It’s a big part of why he doesn’t understand or trust Asamiya’s confession at first, because he doesn’t know how someone, let alone someone as popular and handsome as Asamiya, could like him.

The most heartbreaking moments in this show — and there are only a few — are when Mayama expresses how little he thinks of himself. Luckily, he found a guy who is willing to tell him all the good things about him at any given point and time.

4. There isn’t a bad guy

If you’ve been watching dramas for a while now, a story without an evil or conniving character is something you can probably appreciate. You won’t find a villain or dislikable character in this drama, and it’s another way this show feels different, despite being such a simple story.

From their lovable friends to their respective siblings, basically everyone in Mayama’s and Asamiya’s lives is supportive, fun, and genuinely rooting for them. The support system around them is truly enviable.

5. It’s short (but doesn’t feel incomplete)

This quick eight-episode drama is super easy to binge in a single day — it’ll only take you about three hours to watch it start to finish. This is definitely a blessing and a curse though.

On one end, you don’t need to worry about having to commit to a full 16-episode saga, or whatever you think qualifies as a long show, so if you’re short on time, are looking for a quick endorphin rush, or just prefer shorter shows, this undeniably delivers a good time in a short time.

However, it can also feel too short. Not to say this drama feels open-ended or incomplete, because that’s not the case. It’s more so that by the end of it, the leads have only just started their relationship, and you can’t help but want to see more of them, their fun friend group, and their journey together. If anything, most viewers left this with only one critique: wishing they could’ve seen more.

Start watching “After Moving Seats, the Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “After Moving Seats, the Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me,” “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me,” “Hold On, Harutora-Kun,” “Match Point,” “Nour,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “Unlucky Bae,” “Class Crush Crisis,” and “Boy, with Caution.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “The Love Matter,” and “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close To Season 2.”