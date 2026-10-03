Song Kang Desperately Tries To Change Lee Jun Young's Mind In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Will Song Kang be able to win Lee Jun Young’s favor on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”?

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) chose Kang Pio (Song Kang) as the soloist for his piano concerto “Nemesis,” which he had spent five years perfecting. However, after rehearsals began, Choi Jeong Yu ultimately fired Kang Pio, deeming him unable to sufficiently convey the emotions and imagery required.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kang Pio will go all out in a desperate attempt to change Choi Jeong Yo’s mind. Determined to reclaim his role as soloist, Kang Pio makes a bold move as a last-ditch effort.

As Kang Pio finally received musical advice from his distant grandfather for the first time on the drama’s latest episode, it remains to be seen if his grandfather’s suggestions will help him convince Choi Jeong Yo to reverse his decision.

To find out if Kang Pio will be able to turn this situation around, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on October 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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