Ahn Eun Jin And Lee Joo Ahn's Relationship Takes A New Turn In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Get ready for changes in Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Joo Ahn’s dynamic on “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Previously on “A Love Other Than Yours,” Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun), but she struggled to find any excitement in either her relationship or her career. Then Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) entered the picture, and though he and Lee Mi Do were constantly clashing, he also caught her off guard with cutting remarks that made her feel like he had seen her inner thoughts.

At the end of the drama’s latest episode, Lee Mi Do spent the night of the first snow with Han Tae Seung when she should have been celebrating with Namgoong Ho, raising the question of what happened between the two of them.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a tense encounter between Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung at her home, piquing curiosity as to how he ended up there.

The drama’s production team teased, “Han Tae Seung, who keenly saw through Lee Mi Do’s inner feelings, will become even more forceful in causing her heart to waver in this week’s episodes. Please keep an eye on how their relationship changes as a result of their encounters after Lee Mi Do stays out all night during the first snow, along with how they will impact her romantic storyline with her longtime boyfriend Namgoong Ho, whom she is set to marry.”

The next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” will air on October 3 at 9:40 p.m. KST, 20 minutes later than usual.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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