Kim Ji Yeon Returns To The Day Of Park Seo Ham's Death In 'Dive Into You'

On the next episode of “Dive into You,” Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk will return to the fateful day that Park Seo Ham died.

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

On the second episode of “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru set out to save Jung Woo Jae’s life after realizing that traveling back in time to the past allowed hem to change the future. However, due to their attempts to change the future, Jung Woo Jae ended up not becoming Yoon Ha Na’s bodyguard, and he unexpectedly disappeared without a trace instead.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, the two twins return to the day of the awards ceremony where Woo Jae was killed. Not only do they have to figure out the identity of Yoon Ha Na’s stalker and find the missing Jung Woo Jae, but Yoon Ha Na must survive the attack that she now knows is coming.

As a tense Yoon Ha Na steps out onto the red carpet while carefully scanning her surroundings, a mysterious figure appears in the crowd, his face covered by a helmet.

Meanwhile, Yoon Ha Ru waits in the shadows behind the venue, determined to catch the culprit, and he ultimately gets into an intense physical fight with someone he suspects of being the stalker.

Will the twins be able to catch both the missing Jung Woo Jae and the masked culprit? To find out, catch the third episode of “Dive into You” on October 3 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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