Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Negotiate With Loan Shark Kim Joon Hyun To Rescue Park Seo Ham In 'Dive Into You'

Get ready for a high-stakes negotiation between Kim Ji Yeon, Jang Se Hyuk, and Kim Joon Hyun on “Dive into You”!

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

On the second episode of “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru learned that Jung Woo Jae was in a difficult position because of his father. After personally witnessing Jung Woo Jae being chased by loan sharks, Yoon Ha Ru stepped up to try to save his friend, despite being in Yoon Ha Na’s body. But in spite of the twins’ best efforts, Jung Woo Jae suddenly quit judo and disappeared without a trace.

Undiscouraged, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru find another opportunity to return to the past and look for the missing Jung Woo Jae. In the process, they wind up boldly heading to the loan sharks’ lair in search of their friend.

Yoon Ha Na, who is currently in Yoon Ha Ru’s body, looks slightly frightened by the confident smile of the loan shark boss (Kim Joon Hyun). However, Yoon Ha Ru—now in Yoon Ha Na’s body—remains utterly fearless while confronting the loan sharks.

Jung Woo Jae, on the other hand, wears a grim expression with his head hung low.

To find out what sort of clever plan the twins come up with to save Jung Woo Jae, catch the third episode of “Dive into You” on October 3 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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