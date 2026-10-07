6 K-Dramas That You Can Easily Finish In One Sitting

Not every K-drama needs to take you a week to finish. Sometimes, you want to press play, get completely hooked, and know that you’ll see the ending before the night is over. These shorter K-dramas are perfect for those times when you’re in the mood for romance, angst, or a good dose of drama without the commitment of a full-length series. So if you have a few hours to spare and want a K-drama you can actually finish tonight, these are definitely worth adding to your watch list!

“Splash Splash Love” stars HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon and the charming Kim Seul Gi in a drama world where history and modern day collide. Dan Bi (Kim Seul Gi) is a high school student who magically transports to the Joseon period. In this unfamiliar environment, she meets King Lee Do (Yoon Doojoon). While the two find comfort in each other’s company, they fall in love and embark on a wild romance.

This series is only two episodes, but it manages to leave a strong enough impact that you’ll never forget it. Kim Seul Gi is both hilarious and adorable, with the ability to draw viewers in to her infectious aura. Her chemistry with Yoon Doojoon is the highlight of the series. Seeing them go from being weirded out by each other to falling head over heels in love is the cross-world romance that we didn’t know we needed.

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2. “Soundtrack #1”

Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a quiet but warm-hearted photographer, has been best friends with lyricist Lee Eun Soo (Han So Hee) for 20 years. But when they end up living together for two weeks, their friendship begins to shift into something more.

With only four episodes, “Soundtrack #1” is the kind of drama you can easily finish in one sitting, but it still manages to have all the romantic angst. Park Hyung Sik’s character spends pretty much every episode quietly yearning for Eun Soo, and his puppy-dog eyes make it impossible not to root for him. The slow realization that their friendship could turn into something more keeps you clicking “next episode.” If you love friends-to-lovers romances with a sweet slow burn and a male lead who has been quietly pining for years, this one is an easy binge.

“My Secret Romance” shows sizzling chemistry between the wealthy Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) and job seeker Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun), whose story begins after a one night stand. They reunite when Yoo Mi gets hired at his family’s company as a nutritionist. Although Jin Wook is not very nice to her at first, they gradually fall for each other, and the leads showcase passionate young love that will make your heart flutter.

You’ll almost forget how many episodes you’ve watched once you start this series. It’s such an easy watch, especially if you love a good rom-com filled with all the classic clichés. The chemistry between the two leads is fire, and their romance is more of a fast burn, so you don’t have to wait too long for things to heat up between them. Between the flirty moments, cheesy romantic scenes, and their undeniable chemistry, you’ll find yourself completely lost in their romance. It’s the perfect drama to binge when you’re looking to unwind and escape for a few hours.

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Ha Yun Seo (Shin Hyun Been) is a confident team leader who is secretly dating her younger coworker, Seo Ju Won (Moon Sang Min). What she doesn’t know is that Ju Won is the youngest son of the chaebol family that owns their company. When his mother offers Yun Seo money to end their relationship, she accepts, believing their different backgrounds make their love unrealistic. But Ju Won refuses to give up and is determined to win her back.

“Cinderella at 2AM” is such an easy drama to binge, especially if you love a romance that gets going pretty quickly. It has all the fun tropes you’d expect, from the chaebol family drama to the younger man chasing after the woman he loves, with lots of banter and romantic tension along the way. The pacing makes it super easy to fly through the episodes, and you’ll find yourself wanting to see how Ju Won manages to win Yun Seo back. It’s the perfect watch when you want something light, romantic, and easy to get invested in.

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5. “Doona!”

Lee Doo Na (Suzy), a former member of the popular girl group Dream Sweet, suddenly steps away from the spotlight and moves into a shared house with college student Lee Won Jun (Yang Se Jong). Doo Na initially mistakes Won Jun for a sasaeng fan, while he has no idea who she is. As they spend more time together, the two slowly become curious about each other and begin developing feelings.

“Doona!” is packed with angst, and the emotional buildup between Doo Na and Won Jun makes their romance so addictive to watch. It’s also a fast-burn, so the attraction between them doesn’t take long to heat up, leading to some seriously swoon-worthy and steamy kiss scenes. Their chemistry is surprisingly out of this world, and even when things get messy and emotional, you’ll keep wanting to see what happens next until the very end.

In “Serendipity’s Embrace,” Lee Hong Joo’s (Kim So Hyun) first love ended in heartbreak, leaving her skeptical of romance. 10 years later, she unexpectedly reunites with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), her first love, at a cafe. Now a financial planner, Hoo Young may be the last person she wants to see, but their reunion could give them a second chance at love.

“Serendipity’s Embrace” is such a fun, easy binge if you love childhood friends, first loves, and second-chance romances. The episodes fly by as Hong Joo and Hoo Young slowly find their way back to each other, and watching their old feelings resurface makes it hard not to click “next episode.” It has that nostalgic, feel-good quality that makes you want to curl up and keep watching until you’ve finished the whole thing. Not to mention, you really can’t go wrong with Kim So Hyun!

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!