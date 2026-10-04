BLACKPINK Sets YouTube Records As 'BOOMBAYAH' MV Hits 1.9 Billion Views

BLACKPINK continues to make YouTube history with their debut music video!

On the morning of October 4 KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their debut track “BOOMBAYAH” surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

Notably, “BOOMBAYAH” is now the first K-pop debut music video ever to reach the milestone on YouTube.

To add to that achievement, BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop artist ever to hit the 1.9 billion mark with three different music videos: before “BOOMBAYAH,” BLACKPINK reached the milestone with their music videos for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love.”

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for “BOOMBAYAH” on August 8, 2016 at 8 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over 10 years, 1 month, and 25 days to surpass 1.9 billion views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “BOOMBAYAH” again below: