5 K-Dramas With Supernatural Vibes That Are Perfect For Fall

‘Tis the season when ghouls, goblins, and all those mythical folk get a free pass to roam the earth. But if we go by the rich narratives in K-dramas, they could have been living among us all along. From a lovelorn goblin roaming the earth to a gumiho’s budding romance or a Grim Reaper getting involved in the affairs of humans, K-dramas have cleverly woven supernatural storylines with atmospheric settings that make them perfect for a fall binge. Here are five dramas to revisit which bring in the romance and the yearning as well as the laughs and tears.

Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) is a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox who is close to completing his millennium among the earthly folk. He is also trying to transition into a human. Time is running out, and his carefully controlled existence takes an unexpected turn when college student Lee Dam (Hyeri) accidentally swallows his magical bead. The incident puts the two in a precarious position, forcing them into an unusual living arrangement. Since both need to survive and their existence revolves around the bead, it’s not long before sparks fly, and the gumiho and human fall in love.

Set against the backdrop of university life in Seoul, the drama blends Korean folklore with romance and comedy. There is a cozy, escapist quality to its story of an immortal being navigating the modern world and unexpectedly falling in love. Its warm romantic tone and playful supernatural premise make it an easy fall watch when you want something magical without being too dark.

Start watching “My Roommate Is a Gumiho”:

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Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) is a woman whose life changes when she learns that she has limited time left to live. The diagnosis comes at the moment when she discovers her boyfriend has been cheating on her and is already married. Things could not get worse for her, and in a moment of despair, she wishes for the destruction of the world, bringing Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), a supernatural being known as Doom, into her life. Myul Mang is exhausted by his own existence of hanging in between the living and the other world. He enters into a contract with Dong Kyung where he will make her last few days pain free in exchange for wishing doom for the world.

But what happens between the two is complicated and totally unexpected. The drama moves between the everyday world and a more fantastical one, using its supernatural premise to explore mortality, fate, and love. There is an introspective quality to the storyline that feels particularly suited to fall—a season often associated with change and reflection. It is a melancholic romance that questions the fleeting nature of life giving it an emotional depth beyond its fantasy premise.

Start watching “Doom at Your Service”:

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Jang Man Wol (IU) is the beautiful but complicated owner of Hotel Del Luna, a mysterious establishment in the heart of Seoul that caters exclusively to ghosts waiting to move on to the afterlife. Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo), a human hotel manager, is drawn into her supernatural world and becomes responsible for helping run the unusual hotel.

The hotel’s lavish interiors, the old-world elegance, and IU’s stunning wardrobe as well as the supernatural premise create an atmosphere that is both haunting and beautiful. Each ghost arrives with an unfinished story, giving the drama an emotional kaleidoscope of love, regret, and letting go. With its ghostly setting and slightly eerie mood, “Hotel Del Luna” feels tailor-made for those cool fall evenings when a supernatural story is exactly what you want.

Start watching “Hotel Del Luna”:

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Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) is a centuries-old gumiho who has left the mountains behind and now lives among humans. His life changes when he encounters television producer Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), who becomes convinced that he is connected to a mysterious incident from her childhood. Yi Yeon tries to keep his identity secret from her, well aware she is connected to the love of his life, Ah Eum, who passed away centuries ago. Yi Rang (Kim Bum), Yi Yeon’s half-brother and another supernatural being, brings an additional layer of conflict to the story.

Combining Korean mythology, romance, and darker supernatural elements, the show brings ancient folklore into the modern world. The darker tone, mysterious encounters, and mythology make it a natural choice for fall when you’re looking for something with a touch of otherwordly charm.

Start watching “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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If fall had a drama, then “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” would rate high on the list. A bittersweet tale of love and yearning, with the autumn foliage across Korea and Canada bringing in the aesthetics, it is the perfect binge watch. Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is an immortal goblin cursed to live forever until he finds his destined bride, the only person who can end his eternal life. Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a young woman who has the ability to see ghosts, becomes the person at the center of his fate. The Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), Goblin’s best friend and the one person he constantly spars with, is also equally involved in Eun Tak’s life.

Moving between the present and Kim Shin’s centuries-old past, the drama explores immortality, reincarnation, destiny, and a love that transcends time. The changing seasons, misty landscapes, and melancholic romance give the show an unmistakable autumnal vibe.

Start watching “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.