Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Appears On 'Amazing Saturday' As Full Group In New Preview

ALLDAY PROJECT is coming to “Amazing Saturday”!



The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature all five members of ALLDAY PROJECT as guests.

The newly released preview begins with Annie talking about how, back when he was still a trainee, Woochan had said that he wanted to appear on “Amazing Saturday” after they debuted.



Host Boom then reveals that ALLDAY PROJECT will be going up against the “Amazing Saturday” cast in that day’s episode. But in spite of Youngseo’s fierce competitive streak and the ALLDAY PROJECT members’ determination to win, they wind up struggling with the show’s various games.



While Tarzzan cracks everyone up with his antics, Bailey playfully declares that she’s “not good at speaking Korean” in order to gain an advantage during a game.



Finally, the preview ends with a glimpse of the ALLDAY PROJECT members showing off their singing and dancing skills on the show.



ALLDAY PROJECT’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on October 10 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!