Watch: Jin Young And Cho Yi Hyun Fall In Love During A Magical 'Summer Vacation' In Teaser For New Drama

Jin Young and Cho Yi Hyun’s upcoming drama “Summer Vacation” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. B1A4’s Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

The newly released teaser opens on Jo Yu Gyeom, the eldest son of a traditional village family, standing at the edge of a cliff. Although he appears stoic on the surface, Jo Yu Gyeom feels trapped within the strict rules of his family and secretly yearns to break free.

The teaser then introduces Kim Ha Yeon, who appears to be in her own world at school. Exhausted by the indifference of her family and the sense of alienation she feels around her classmates, Kim Ha Yeon declares, “One way or another, I’m going to change my destiny.”

These two teenagers, both of whom have been dreaming of a miracle, wind up sharing a magical encounter when Kim Ha Yeon accompanies her father on a business trip to the village of Upo. There, they cross paths and end up changing one another’s lives forever.

The caption teases that Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon, whose lives had felt meaningless, will ultimately alter one another’s destinies. Amidst glimpses of the teenagers meeting and falling in love, they narrate in voice-over that they believe a miracle can happen in their own lives.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Summer Vacation” will premiere on October 26.

In the meantime, watch Jin Young in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Cho Yi Hyun’s drama “The Matchmakers” below:

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