'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Entire Run

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has ended on a high note!

On October 4, the hit drama starring Song Kang and Lee Jun Young achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 9.4 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

After a brief hiatus due to the Asian Games, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” returned to air on an average nationwide rating of 15.5 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent for the night, while JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” maintained its nationwide average of 1.6 percent.

Finally, Channel A’s “Dive into You” scored an average nationwide rating of 0.4 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out “Dive into You” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)