VIVIZ Signs With New Agency; May Have To Change Group Name

VIVIZ’s Eunha, SinB, and Umji have joined a new agency, but they may not be able to continue using the name VIVIZ.

On October 5, UNCORE officially announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Eunha, SinB, and Umji. Since debuting in 2015, the three members have been together for a long time and have displayed their unique capabilities through their solid teamwork and a wide variety of activities. We will give them our unsparing support across a variety of areas so that they can continue to be active as a group.”

“We have been negotiating with their previous agency regarding the use of their existing group name, but due to disagreements regarding the proposed terms, we have not yet been able to reach a final agreement,” continued UNCORE. “Because we consider the speedy and stable resumption of the three members’ activities to be our top priority, we are also considering promotions under a new group name.”

After debuting as members of GFRIEND in 2015, Eunha, SinB, and Umji redebuted under Big Planet Made Entertainment as the trio VIVIZ in 2022.

Meanwhile, UNCORE is currently home to the “PROJECT 7” boy group CLOSE YOUR EYES.

Details regarding Eunha, SinB, and Umji’s group name and their concrete plans for resuming activities will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, check out their new profile photos below!

Source (1)