AND2BLE's Agency Warns Against Impersonation Fraud

YH Entertainment has issued a warning regarding investment scams by entities claiming to be in charge of AND2BLE’s management in Japan.

On October 5, the agency released the following statement:

Hello.

This is YH Entertainment. First, we would like to sincerely thank the fans who give their warm love and support to YH Entertainment’s artist. Recently, we have been confirming instances of investment fraud in Japan involving the impersonation of our artist AND2BLE’s Japanese management agency. AND2BLE’s official Japanese management is handled exclusively through SMD and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. / EPIC Records Japan. Please be especially cautious regarding investment solicitations or financial transactions involving [entities] impersonating our artist’s official management agency. Thank you.

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