Kim Ji Won’s Arrival At A Corrupt Hospital Brings Change To Everyone Around Her In “Doctor X”

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released stills capture Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon known as the “crazy Gye [wordplay of the similarly sounding Korean word for “dog”] of the operating room.” While she displays extraordinary skill in surgery, outside the operating room, she is an eccentric and fearless maverick who ignores the hospital’s strict rules and power struggles, boldly speaking her mind even to those above her.

Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Sook, the money-driven head of a medical staffing agency who sends Gye Soo Jung to Guseo University Hospital. Although she initially comes across as a loud, materialistic chatterbox, she is actually a shrewd strategist who relies on her sharp instincts and ability to read people to run her business. Despite being contract-bound business partners, she and Gye Soo Jung grow close like family, much like an aunt and niece, always having each other’s backs despite their constant bickering.

Son Hyun Joo plays Boo Seung Kwon, the director of corruption-ridden Guseo University Hospital. Desperate to restore the struggling hospital to its former glory, he compromises with the corrupt organization to keep it afloat, while secretly holding onto his dream of upholding his duty as a doctor. His life begins to change when Gye Soo Jung, a genius “dark hero” doctor, enters the picture.

Kim Woo Seok plays surgical intern Park Tae Kyung, whose life at the hospital is transformed after meeting Gye Soo Jung. Kindhearted and ambitious, he tries to hold onto his warmth amid the hospital’s relentless power struggles. Inspired by Gye Soo Jung’s fearless determination to stand up against corrupt doctors and her unwavering focus on saving patients, Park Tae Kyung forms a special mentor-mentee bond with her as he begins to change.

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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