Sung Hoon Struggles With Loneliness And Insomnia Despite Having It All In “What A Boss Wants”

MBN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared more stills of Sung Hoon in character!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the only son of a wealthy chaebol family who seemingly has it all. Intelligent enough to develop his own AI, Kwon Do Hyuk is a staunch rationalist who prioritizes data and logic over emotions. Despite his firm standards and tastes, he harbors a hidden loneliness and suffers from insomnia every night.

His life begins to subtly change when he becomes entangled with Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who emerges as the only variable in his carefully controlled life. As someone who has always trusted only clear-cut data, Kwon Do Hyuk becomes intrigued when he begins experiencing emotions that fall outside his expectations, setting the stage for their romance.

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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