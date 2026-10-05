Shim Eun Kyung And Lee Hee Joon Trade Sharp Words From Their First Meeting In “The Table: Day And Night”

The upcoming film “The Table: Day and Night” has unveiled new character stills of Shim Eun Kyung and Lee Hee Joon!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same café. The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Joon), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

Shim Eun Kyung plays Hye Jin, a popular novelist with a sharp personality and an unapologetic attitude who freely speaks her mind.

In the newly released still, Hye Jin stares at someone with a displeased expression, making no effort to hide her discomfort.

Lee Hee Joon plays Dong Nam, an independent filmmaker who can come across as overly confident yet impossible to dislike.

In the still, Dong Nam casually spins a story with a sly smile, seemingly confident in his gift for conversation. His playful demeanor stands in sharp contrast to Hye Jin’s piercing expression, hinting at the lively back-and-forth between the two from the moment they first meet.

“The Table: Day and Night” is slated to hit theaters in November.

In the meantime, watch Shim Eun Kyung in “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki:

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And watch Lee Hee Joon in “The Scarecrow” below:

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