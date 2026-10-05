Choi Jin Ho, Kim Ki Bang, And More Make Up Yim Si Wan’s Chaebol Family And Seol In Ah’s Detective Team In “Love In Disguise”

The upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

The newly released stills introduce the cold, calculating members of Yoon Yi Jun’s chaebol family alongside Kang Jae Hee’s warmhearted and down-to-earth detective team.

Choi Jin Ho plays Yoon Tae Sik, Yoon Yi Jun’s father and chairman of Taegang Group. A brilliant and calculating businessman, he built the company into one of Korea’s leading corporations with his sharp judgment and ruthless competitive streak. Constantly weighing which of his children should lead the group in the future, he keeps a close eye on the succession race, creating tension even within his own family.

Yoon Yi Jun’s two older sisters also have very different relationships with their younger brother. Hong Eun Hee plays eldest daughter Yoon Mi Jin, a graceful and warmhearted woman who acts as the peacemaker whenever conflicts arise within the family and works to maintain harmony.

Park Ah In plays second daughter Yoon Na Jung, an ambitious woman who has fought fiercely to secure her place in a chaebol family where the eldest son and daughter are given priority. She remains sharply wary of her younger brother Yoon Yi Jun, raising curiosity about the conflicts that will arise among the three siblings as they pursue their own desires.

In contrast, the detective team is made up of much more down-to-earth characters.

Kim In Kwon plays Special Investigation Team leader Park Bong Yi, whose motto is “Live a long and uneventful life.” Although he tries to avoid trouble, he is willing to sacrifice himself when it comes to his team or Kang Jae Hee. He approves Jae Hee’s dangerous undercover investigation into Yoon Yi Jun’s murder allegations and eventually joins the case himself, disrupting his previously quiet life.

Kim Ki Bang plays Detective Jung Wan Goo, a hotheaded cop who relies more on his fists than his brains and loves a good chase. Despite his rough exterior, he is a dependable senior who is the first to step in whenever Kang Jae Hee is in trouble. To help solve the case surrounding Yoon Yi Jun, he goes undercover as a cleaning employee at Taegang Group, taking on a mission that is completely at odds with his usual personality.

Nam Hae Jun plays Kim Seok Jin, an elite police officer who graduated top of his class from the Korean National Police University. Cool-headed and deeply responsible, he is a trusted senior whom Kang Jae Hee relies on—and someone she has secretly harbored feelings for for a long time. Their relationship is expected to add another layer of interest beyond their partnership as investigators.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choi Jin Ho in “Beyond Evil” below:

Watch Now

And Kim Ki Bang in “First Lady”:

Watch Now

Source (1)