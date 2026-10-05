Kim Hee Jung Faces Her Son’s Financial Troubles While Kang Kyung Hun Plays Matchmaker In “Mommy To Mi Mi”

Kim Hee Jung and Kang Kyung Hun are taking very different approaches to dealing with their sons’ problems in “Mommy to Mi Mi.”

“Mommy to Mi Mi” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

Spoilers

Previously, Jo Mi Mi (Kim Hee Jung) was thrown into chaos when her eldest son, Kang Kang Nam (Kang Eun Tak), returned home with his daughter Kang Soo Ah after getting divorced. She then faced another unexpected problem when she discovered a foreclosure notice at the home of her second son, Kang Dae Chi (Kim Jong Hoon), whom she had always considered the pride of the family.

MMeanwhile, Jeon Jin Hee (Kang Kyung Hun) has taken it upon herself to find a suitable marriage partner for her son, Cha Do Yoon (Bae Ji Wan). She has her eye on her subordinate Kang Ye Ri (Kim Na Eun) and is determined to set the two up.

In the upcoming episode, Jo Mi Mi directly confronts Kang Dae Chi about what he has been hiding. Kang Dae Chi confesses that he started investing after being encouraged by a senior colleague at his company, only to lose money. Faced with this unexpected confession from her son, Jo Mi Mi is left visibly stunned. What choice will she make as she continues to deal with one problem after another involving her children?

Meanwhile, Jeon Jin Hee invites Kang Ye Ri to her wedding anniversary dinner. While Jeon Jin Hee tries to subtly bring Kang Ye Ri and her son Cha Do Yoon together, Cha Do Yoon, who attends the dinner unaware of his mother’s intentions, is caught off guard when he eventually realizes what she is doing.

Adding to the intrigue, Jeon Jin Hee is said to have a specific reason for choosing Kang Ye Ri as a potential match for her son.

As Jo Mi Mi struggles to figure out how to resolve her children’s problems and Jeon Jin Hee goes as far as choosing a potential spouse for her son, curiosity is mounting over what consequences await the two mothers as they intervene in their children’s lives in very different ways.

The next episode of “Mommy to Mi Mi” will air on October 5 at 8:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hee Jung in “Pearl in Red” on Viki below:

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