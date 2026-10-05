Watch: Jang Hyuk Charges Into Battle With A Fierce Vow In New “The Great King Munmu” Teaser

“The Great King Munmu” has unveiled a character teaser featuring Jang Hyuk as the formidable Yeon Gaesomun!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “The Great King Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The teaser offers a glimpse of Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk), a powerful general who controls Goguryeo’s military and harbors great ambition.

The video opens with Yeon Gaesomun staring at a bloodstained sword. A voice then describes him as “a traitor who killed the king and seized Goguryeo,” highlighting the extreme opinions surrounding him and his absolute power.

Looking down at a gathering of soldiers, Yeon Gaesomun exudes the authority of a ruler preparing for war. Meanwhile, Emperor Taizong of Tang, Li Shimin (Yang Hyun Min), who stands against Goguryeo, also appears, hinting at the fierce confrontation between the two men.

“Go ahead. Try me,” Yeon Gaesomun says before boldly declaring, “I will tear apart the skies of Tang and extinguish its sun.” His confident smile reflects his overwhelming confidence and his fierce ambition for Goguryeo.

The teaser then cuts between Goguryeo soldiers charging across a snowy battlefield and Yeon Gaesomun covered in blood amid the fighting. Amid the intense action and chaos of war, his fierce spirit shines through as a general born into a family that had controlled Goguryeo’s military power for three generations.

Toward the end of the teaser, Yeon Gaesomun drives his bloodstained sword into the ground before charging forward. His cry, “With the tip of this sword, I will awaken the spirit of Goguryeo,” hints at his determination to risk everything for his cause.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Great King Munmu” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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