AND2BLE Announces Comeback With 2nd Mini Album 'Sequence 02: Attraction'

AND2BLE is preparing to make their first-ever comeback!

On October 6, the following announcement was posted on the group’s official Weverse:

This is YH ENTERTAINMENT.

AND2BLE’s 2nd Mini Album “Sequence 02: Attraction” will be released on Tuesday, October 27.

Pre-orders open on Tuesday, October 6. Further details regarding the album release will be announced in a separate notice on the official AND2BLE Weverse community.

[Pre-order Date & Time]

October 6, 2026 (Tue) 11 a.m. KST

[Release Date & Time]

October 27, 2026 (Tue) 6 p.m. KST

Thank you for your wholehearted love and support for AND2BLE. Please look forward to the upcoming promotions for the 2nd Mini Album “Sequence 02: Attraction.”

Thank you.