AND2BLE Announces Comeback With 2nd Mini Album "Sequence 02: Attraction"
AND2BLE is preparing to make their first-ever comeback!
On October 6, the following announcement was posted on the group’s official Weverse:
This is YH ENTERTAINMENT.
AND2BLE’s 2nd Mini Album “Sequence 02: Attraction” will be released on Tuesday, October 27.
Pre-orders open on Tuesday, October 6. Further details regarding the album release will be announced in a separate notice on the official AND2BLE Weverse community.
[Pre-order Date & Time]
- October 6, 2026 (Tue) 11 a.m. KST
[Release Date & Time]
- October 27, 2026 (Tue) 6 p.m. KST
Thank you for your wholehearted love and support for AND2BLE. Please look forward to the upcoming promotions for the 2nd Mini Album “Sequence 02: Attraction.”
Thank you.
Stay tuned for teasers!