Song Ji Ho And Kim So Ri Announce Marriage

Actor Song Ji Ho and singer and actress Kim So Ri will be getting married!

On October 6, Song Ji Ho’s agency Inyeon Entertainment announced, “Song Ji Ho will tie the knot with his celebrity colleague, his bride-to-be, in October and begin a beautiful life together as a married couple.” According to his agency, Song Ji Ho and Kim So Ri will marry after dating for a long time and building their relationship on mutual trust.

Following the announcement, Kim So Ri took to Instagram to personally share the news with her fans, posting a picture of a handwritten letter. In her letter, she wrote:

Hello, this is So Ri. I’m writing for the first time in a while because there is news I wanted to share with you personally today. This October, I will be getting married to the person I have chosen to spend the rest of my life with. It still doesn’t feel real that the day has come when I get to share news like this. I wanted to sincerely share this news with all those who have supported and loved me with unwavering hearts since my debut. As time passed and the years went by, I was always genuinely happy whenever I heard your happy news. And now, I’m grateful that I can share my own news with you as well. I once wrote down the qualities I prayed for in a future spouse. Looking back, I realize that what I wrote back then closely resembles the person I’m with now. Someone who finds joy simply in being together and knows how to be grateful even for the little things. And I have met someone who makes life beautiful and peaceful. From now on, we will share both the happy and difficult times and take good care of each other as we go through life together. We also wish to live by sharing the love we have received with others. We would be grateful if you would look upon this new beginning with warm hearts and offer your blessings. Please pray that the two of us will cherish one another and build a happy life together. I will continue to greet you with my best self. Thank you, and I love you.

Song Ji Ho also shared his own message with fans on Instagram, posting a handwritten letter of his own. In it, he wrote, “This October, I have promised to marry the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

He went on to open up about his relationship with his bride-to-be, sharing, “We have stood by each other’s side for a long time, supporting each other through both happy and difficult times and growing together. I have met someone with whom I can feel comfortable and happy being my truest self when we are together and with whom I want to fully share that happiness.”

Alongside the couple’s heartfelt messages, photos from the wedding photoshoot were also released with the announcement. The photos show Kim So Ri in an elegant wedding dress alongside a happy Song Ji Ho.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Song Ji Ho in “Lovely Runner” below:

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