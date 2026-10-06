Kim Jong Min And His Wife Expecting First Child

Kim Jong Min and his wife are becoming parents!

According to the production team of KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” on October 6, Kim Jong Min, who is currently serving as an MC for the show, announced his wife’s pregnancy during a recent filming session.

During the recording, Kim Jong Min could not hide his overwhelming joy as he revealed, “I am going to be a father,” adding, “My wife is currently 17 weeks pregnant.” Having tied the knot in 2025, he is becoming a father two years after his marriage.

Kim Jong Min also opened up about the extraordinary efforts he made to welcome his child, saying, “To have a baby, I haven’t touched a single drop of alcohol for the past year and have thoroughly managed my health. I think the baby came to us relatively quickly thanks to those earnest efforts.”

The production team of “The Return of Superman” stated, “Everyone, including RalRal and the staff, celebrated MC Kim Jong Min’s news of his child-to-be together.” They added, “We hope viewers look forward to the new side of Kim Jong Min as an expectant father, having watched the stories of ‘parenting seniors’ up close through ‘The Return of Superman.'”

The upcoming October 7 broadcast of “The Return of Superman” will feature MC Kim Jong Min personally sharing the happy news.

Congratulations!

Watch Kim Jong Min on “The Return of Superman” below:

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