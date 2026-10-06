'The Ordinary Jackpot' Achieves New Personal Best Ratings As 'Between Steps' Joins Race

tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” hit a new personal high in viewership last night!

In its fourth week of airing, “The Ordinary Jackpot” aired episodes 7 and 8 back-to-back on October 5 and recorded both its lowest and highest viewership ratings on the same day. Episode 7 garnered a personal low of 3.1 percent, seeing a 1.9 percent decrease from its previous week’s rating of 5.0 percent. However, episode 8 soared to an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, setting a new personal high.

Meanwhile, ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Between Steps” premiered to an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.8 percent.

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Catch up on “The Ordinary Jackpot” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)