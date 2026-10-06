Lee Bo Young And Kang Tae Oh Confirmed For New Drama

Actors Lee Bo Young and Kang Tae Oh are set to star in the upcoming drama “Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum” (literal translation)!

On October 6, ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum” confirmed the casting of Lee Bo Young and Kang Tae Oh.

“Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum” is a comedy legal family drama that follows Hong Mal Geum, a single mom of three who experiences a divorce and becomes a family court investigator, where she faces a variety of domestic cases.

Lee Bo Young will play the lead role of Hong Mal Geum. A family court investigator is a specialized public official who investigates cases handled by the family court, including divorce, adoption, guardianship, and child abuse. Raised in a divorced household, Hong Mal Geum becomes a trainee investigator after going through her own divorce and raising three children alone, utilizing her background in psychology.

Kang Tae Oh will portray Charles Kim, a lawyer with a 100 percent win rate. Charles Kim is a character who prioritizes money over the honor or sense of duty expected of a legal professional. He shares a bitter history with Hong Mal Geum, having served as the defense attorney for her ex-husband—the at-fault party—during her divorce, where he secured a favorable outcome for him.

“Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum” is scheduled to air in the first half of next year. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Bo Young in “Hide”:

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Also watch Kang Tae Oh in “Moon River”:

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