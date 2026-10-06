Update: Lee You Jin And Cha Gyeong Eun Announce Marriage And Pregnancy

Updated October 6 KST:

Following the marriage announcement on October 6, a media outlet reported that Lee You Jin and Cha Gyeong Eun are expecting a child.

In response to the report, the representatives of both actors confirmed, “While preparing for marriage after deciding to tie the knot and receiving the blessings of both families, they recently learned of [Cha Gyeong Eun’s] pregnancy.”

They added, “Both actors and their families are currently preparing to welcome the new life with joyful hearts. As details such as the expected due date are personal matters, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to provide further specific information.”

It has also been revealed that Cha Gyeong Eun is the younger sister of Kim Seung Yoon, who previously announced her marriage to Jang Dong Yoon. The two sisters will be holding their wedding ceremonies just one month apart.

Once again, congratulations!

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Original Article:

Actors Lee You Jin and Cha Gyeong Eun are getting married!

On October 6, Lee You Jin’s agency announced, “Lee You Jin will marry Cha Gyeong Eun on November 14 at a private venue in Seoul.”

The two first met through Lee You Jin’s directorial debut “Cast Me if You Can!” and eventually began dating in June after filming wrapped, with marriage in mind.

The couple will hold their wedding privately, with only family members and close friends from both sides in attendance. Lee You Jin’s agency shared, “We kindly ask for your understanding as we will not disclose details, including the specific venue, out of consideration for the families and guests.”

The agency added, “We ask that you send your warm blessings to Lee You Jin and Cha Gyeong Eun as they embark on a new beginning, and we ask for your continued interest and support for their future endeavors.”

Following the announcement, both Lee You Jin and Cha Gyeong Eun took to Instagram to share the news and posted photos and a video from their wedding photo shoot. Check it out below!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Lee You Jin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki with subtitles below:

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