Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro Face A Shared Kidnapping Crisis Across Borders In “kiDnap GAME”

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills of Lee Joon Gi and Sakaguchi Kentaro!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

Sakaguchi Kentaro plays Niide Toshiro, a Tokyo detective with a strong sense of justice and a resolute inner strength. While pursuing a case as a detective, he becomes personally involved when his wife is kidnapped. Even as his family is placed in danger, he continues to uncover the truth behind the kidnapping and closes in on those behind it.

Lee Joon Gi transforms into Han Ki Joo, a doctor in Seoul. Han Ki Joo’s ordinary life is also shattered when his daughter is kidnapped. Desperate to save her, he is forced to follow the harsh rules set by the kidnapper and repeatedly makes extreme choices in an effort to save his family.

As Niide Toshiro and Han Ki Joo confront the case in different ways while each tries to save his wife and daughter, respectively, another key point of interest will be how the two become entangled. In particular, as the choices of the two men, both pushed to the brink, collide, their confrontation and emotional shifts will form another central axis of the story.

As people of different nationalities and professions become entangled in the same incident, the stories unfolding across seven cities gradually converge into one. In this survival game, only one person can remain alive, and the participants must make choices to save the people they hold dear while facing situations in which those choices could put someone else in danger.

The series delves not only into the process of tracking down those responsible for the kidnappings but also into why each character was drawn into the game. Small decisions and actions the characters made without a second thought in their ordinary lives lead to unexpected consequences, while the seven people who initially appear to have no connection gradually become intertwined.

“kiDnap GAME” will premiere on Channel A on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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