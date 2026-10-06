Hong Ye Ji, Miyeon, Hyunsuk, And Kim Min Ki Confirmed For 'BITCH X RICH” Spin-Off

“BITCH X RICH” has expanded its universe with the new spin-off series “Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp” (literal title)!

On October 6, WhyNot Media announced that Hong Ye Ji, i-dle’s Miyeon, CIX’s Hyunsuk, and Kim Min Ki have been cast in the new drama “Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp,” with filming set to begin in earnest.

“Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp” is a teen psychological thriller that follows the competition, desires and secrets of students who gather at a special camp as part of the admissions process for Cheongdam International High School. Expanding on the universe established by the original “BITCH X RICH” series, the new drama will be directed by Park Bong Seop of “Eve.”

The story centers on transfer applicants who pass the initial document screening and enter Royal Camp, where they are evaluated by current students at Cheongdam International High School. As the applicants compete for admission, they gradually uncover another purpose hidden behind the camp. Building on the previous series’ themes of class conflict and desire, the new series will portray power struggles and psychological warfare unfolding in a closed-off setting.

At the center of these conflicts are four students with different backgrounds. Hong Ye Ji plays Moon Ji Won, who enters Royal Camp determined to seek revenge after having everything taken from her. Equipped with academic ability and strong survival skills, Moon Ji Won stands up to Cha Se Mi (Miyeon), a powerful figure at Cheongdam International High School who stands in her way.

Miyeon takes on the role of Cha Se Mi, the only daughter of the Taehan Group family and the new queen of Cheongdam International High School. Having learned the logic of class and power from a young age, Cha Se Mi begins to waver with the arrival of Moon Ji Won, who threatens her position.

Meanwhile, Hyunsuk stars as Seo Yi Jun, the eldest son of Cell Holdings, a rival company of Taehan Group. He is a chaebol heir with looks, intelligence, and a gentle demeanor, but he views even love and friendship in terms of personal interests. After becoming interested in Moon Ji Won, who refuses to bow to the class hierarchy, he undergoes unexpected changes.

Rounding out the central cast, Kim Min Ki portrays Seo Dong Hwa, Moon Ji Won’s childhood friend and a former member of the national tennis team. Loyal and optimistic, Seo Dong Hwa chooses to transfer to Cheongdam International High School as an opportunity to escape his modest circumstances. However, after entering the camp, he finds himself at a crossroads, forced to make choices to protect the things he holds dear.

The production team said, “As this series expands the universe of ‘BITCH X RICH,’ which has established itself as a leading teen K-drama IP (intellectual property) after gaining a large global fan base, we plan to carry on the appeal of the original series while presenting a more intense and unpredictable story on a new stage called ‘Royal Camp.’ Please look forward to the new characters that Hong Ye Ji, Miyeon, Hyunsuk, and Kim Min Ki will bring to life with their individual personalities as well as the fresh synergy created by the four actors.”

“Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp” is slated for release in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch “BITCH X RICH” on Viki:

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Also watch Season 2 below:

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