Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Clash Over A Single Memory In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled a new poster!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who insists that her version of events is the truth. An elementary school librarian and teacher, Kang Ji Sun goes beyond simply listening to what others say, carefully examining the intentions behind their words.

In the newly released posters, Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun stand facing each other. Their unwavering gazes foreshadow a tense standoff between the facts and truth each of them claims.

The poster’s caption, “You’re the one who lied,” heightens curiosity about the hidden truth between the two as they confront each other over a single memory.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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