Ahn Hyo Seop Is Ready For A Culinary Showdown In New “Final Table” Poster

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has released a new poster!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Kang Han, a Korean chef who has worked overseas and possesses exceptional culinary talent and an outstanding palate. He enters “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” where he goes head-to-head with chefs from diverse backgrounds, each with their own skills and stories, for the championship title.

The newly released poster shows Kang Han standing at the center of a kitchen counter. Even with the competition about to begin, he remains calm and flashes a confident smile, showing his faith in his cooking.

The poster also features the tagline, “A Battle on Every Plate, A Story at Every Table,” capturing the heart of the series as chefs compete for victory through dishes they create themselves.

In “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” viewers will see the chefs go through every stage of the culinary process, from selecting ingredients and cooking to plating their dishes.

Kang Han enters the competition with his sights set on becoming the best chef in the world. A key point to watch will be whether the exceptionally talented Kang Han can impress with his dishes and emerge victorious against a formidable lineup of chefs.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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