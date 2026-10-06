Lee Jun Hyuk And Seo Hyun Woo Meet Yoon Sea For A Crucial Negotiation In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released stills show Gong Eun Tae and Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo) negotiating with Martina (Yoon Sea). Gong Eun Tae is seen fidgeting with his hands, while Yang Joon Ho is captured staring at Martina with a stern facial expression. Martina, on the other hand, faces the two men with a relaxed smile.

The stills also give a glimpse of the changes in the relationship between Gong Eun Tae and Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan). Previously, Jung Sun Hyuk turned against Hongsung International, while Gong Eun Tae found a way to fight back. In the images below, the two men who had been at odds are seen smiling side by side, raising questions about how their relationship will ultimately play out.

The next photo captures the members of Sales Team 5 arriving at work. Gong Eun Tae, who always arrived at the office alone before anyone else, is seen arriving with Yang Joon Ho, Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki), Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri), and Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In).

The production team stated, “The upcoming Episodes 9 and 10 will complete the story of Sales Team 5 and also depict the final negotiation that will determine the fate of Hongsung International.” They added, “Please tune in to see the team’s final workday as well as what Gong Eun Tae has gained through his intense daily commutes to work.”

Episodes 9 and 10 of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on October 8 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

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