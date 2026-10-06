Watch: LNGSHOT Reveals Witty Official Light Stick Design

LNGSHOT has given fans a first look at their official light stick!

On October 6, LNGSHOT teased their official light stick ahead of its full reveal, which is scheduled for October 7 at 3 p.m. KST.

The light stick features a transparent hand perched atop a black handle emblazoned with the group’s name in red. Its crossed-fingers design—with the middle finger tucked over the index finger—offers a playful nod to the group’s name, “long shot.”

Check out the teaser for LNGSHOT’s witty new light stick below!