6 K-Dramas That Will Immediately Put You In A Fall Mood

If fall was a K-drama, it would probably be a tapestry of nostalgia. Think cosy neighborhoods, slow-burn romances, long healing walks across nature, and seeking the comfort of the familiar even as the unfamiliar tempts with adventures yet to be experienced.

These dramas may not all be set specifically in autumn, but their stories, settings, and warm, nostalgic atmospheres capture everything people love about the season — from slowing down and finding comfort in the everyday, to reflecting on relationships, memories, and the passage of time. Here are six K-dramas to snuggle up to as the days turn nippy, with festivities lurking around the corner and the bittersweet feeling of summer slipping away.

“Romance Is a Bonus Book”

Set in the world of publishing, Kang Dan Yi (Lee Na Young), a once-successful advertising copywriter, finds herself divorced, unemployed, and struggling to re-enter the workforce. She eventually gets a temporary job at a publishing company, where she works alongside her longtime friend, Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), a successful writer and the company’s youngest editor-in-chief. As Dan Yi rebuilds her life, their long friendship gradually develops into something more. They find themselves going through the pages of the past, turning a new leaf, and writing a brand new chapter in their lives together, this time as equals.

Books, publishing houses, cosy interiors, and a gentle friends-to-lovers romance make this the perfect comfort watch. It has the feeling of settling into a favorite reading chair with a book while the world outside gets a little cooler.

Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook) is a mysterious and fearless night courier who takes on several assignments on contract. All he dreams about is setting down in a remote island someday, but his dream and his reality are pretty far from each other. Things change when he takes on a job involving journalist Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young). The two get involved in an investigation, a story which is also connected to their pasts. As they uncover secrets that draw them closer, it also puts their lives at risk.

“Healer” is the kind of drama to curl up with when the evenings start to get cold. It has romance, mystery, action, and plenty of cosy moments, accompanied by one of the best K-drama OSTs. The contrast between its suspenseful storyline and the warmth of its central romance makes it a satisfying autumn watch.

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Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), the successful CEO of a hotel, has walked out of a difficult marriage and rebuilt her life all over again. But fate has other things in store when, on a business trip to Cuba, she meets Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a free-spirited young man. With him she realizes what it means to be free and truly happy. A chance meeting develops into love, but their relationship is complicated by their very different social backgrounds and the expectations surrounding them.

“Encounter” is perfect for slow, reflective autumn evenings. Its beautiful locations, gentle romance, and wistful exploration of loneliness, love, and finding happiness in unexpected places give it a warm, bittersweet quality. It’s the kind of drama that makes you want to savor the quiet moments.

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“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), a pragmatic and perfectionist dentist from Seoul, moves to the seaside village of Gongjin and opens her own dental practice. There she repeatedly crosses paths with Hong Du Shik (Kim Seon Ho), affectionately known as Chief Hong, the village’s unofficial handyman who seems to be capable of doing almost everything. Their very different personalities gradually draw them together, while the colorful residents of Gongjin become an integral part of their lives.

Gongjin is the ultimate small-town comfort fantasy. The seaside setting, close-knit community, leisurely pace, comforting food, and warm relationships make you want to slow down and stay awhile. It captures that particular fall desire to escape the rush of city life and find comfort somewhere familiar.

Deok Sun (Hyeri), Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi), and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum) have been friends since they were toddlers. They are a tight bunch, literally living out of each other’s homes and lives. They and their families seem like one unit tied together for the better and the worse. Navigating friendships, first loves, family struggles, and everyday adventures, everything is set against the sepia-tinted backdrop of the late 1980s Seoul.

If fall is about nostalgia, “Reply 1988” is its K-drama soulmate. The old neighborhood, family kitchens, shared meals, school days, childhood secrets, and first loves evoke the warmth of memories that can never quite be recreated. There is laughter and comfort, but also a gentle wistfulness — the feeling that everything is changing and that a particular moment in time is slowly slipping away.

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“My Liberation Notes”

Yeom Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), the youngest of three siblings, feels increasingly disillusioned with the predictability of her everyday life. Her older siblings, Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) and Yeom Ki Jung (Lee El), are dealing with their own frustrations and unfulfilled desires. Their lives take a turn when Mr. Gu (Son Suk Ku), a mysterious and troubled man, arrives in their neighborhood and begins working for their father. A quiet connection develops between him and Mi Jeong, giving both of them a reason to look at their lives differently.

“My Liberation Notes” is made for autumn’s slower, more contemplative days. Its quiet neighborhood, long commutes, earthy landscapes, and introspective characters create a mood that is both melancholic and comforting. A story about loneliness, longing, and the search for a life that feels more meaningful, this show is perfect for those evenings when you want a drama that stays with you long after an episode ends.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho,Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.