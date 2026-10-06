Oh Se Young Becomes An Unpredictable Variable In Sung Hoon’s Carefully Controlled Life In “What A Boss Wants”

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the CEO of Oh Yes Entertainment. A staunch believer in data and logic over emotions, Kwon Do Hyuk has built a meticulously controlled life—until Lee Eun Chae enters it as an entirely unexpected variable and begins to throw everything off balance. Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, an energetic and outspoken job seeker.

The newly released posters highlight the pair’s refreshing chemistry through their soft pastel-toned styling. The posters feature the tagline, “Between 1 and 0, there’s now a variable called ‘you.’” While the numbers symbolize Kwon Do Hyuk’s unwavering faith in logic and data, Lee Eun Chae’s arrival becomes the unexpected variable that has begun to disrupt his carefully ordered life.

The posters also emphasize the stark contrast between their personalities. In one, Lee Eun Chae looks startled by the red dress spread across her lap, while Kwon Do Hyuk casually holds its hem with a relaxed expression.

Another shows the two sitting side by side with a noticeable gap between them as they gaze at each other, hinting at their initial awkwardness and growing curiosity. In a later scene, they press their cheeks together and beam brightly, suggesting how much closer they have become and heightening anticipation for their romance.

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s drama “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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Also watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns”:

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