Watch: WAYF BOYS Embraces Individuality With MV For Unconventional New Single 'A4M'

WAYF BOYS has dropped a new single!

The five-member boy group, made up of Andrew, Junmyeong, Anderson, Samuel, and Ryan, released their third single “A4M” on October 2.

“A4M” introduces another side of WAYF BOYS through a deliberately unconventional concept built around B-grade absurdity. Leaning into the offbeat, bold ideas rarely seen in

conventional idol promotion, the group embraces humor, individuality, and an anything-goes creative spirit that reflects the freedom at the core of the WAYF identity.

Watch the music video below!