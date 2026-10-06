Kim So Hyun’s Visit To Choo Young Woo’s Robotics Lab Goes Awry In “Between Steps”

ENA’s new drama “Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

Previously in the first episode, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin repeatedly crossed paths by chance and gradually began entering each other’s everyday lives. Im Yoo Jin, who had been studying fashion, encountered new possibilities through her meetings with Park Min Jae, hinting at how their story would unfold.

In the newly released stills, Im Yoo Jin tours the robotics lab alongside Park Min Jae’s colleagues. As she looks around the lab and takes an interest in robotics, attention is focused on how her newfound interest will influence the career path she has begun to explore.

In another still, Im Yoo Jin holds a baseball bat while staring at a robot, raising curiosity about an unexpected incident that will unfold during what initially appears to be an ordinary tour of the lab.

However, in the following stills, the lab is in complete disarray with Park Min Jae visibly furious. His colleagues also look bewildered as they watch the situation unfold, raising questions about what happened at the lab after Im Yoo Jin’s visit.

The incident is expected to bring a change to Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin’s relationship as well. As Im Yoo Jin begins taking an interest in robotics—Park Min Jae’s field of study—the two are expected to become more deeply involved in each other’s daily lives and career paths.

Episode 2 of “Between Steps” will air on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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