Shin Seung Ho Is A Charismatic Leader Who Turns Defensive After His Secrets Are Exposed In “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new stills featuring Shin Seung Ho in character!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

Shin Seung Ho plays Baek Seung Bin, an action-oriented leader who takes charge of the six applicants. With his imposing physique, Seung Bin makes a strong impression from the moment he first appears. Drawing on the grit and sense of responsibility he developed as the captain of his high school baseball team, he takes the lead in guiding the group through a month-long team discussion. He also serves as the glue that brings the six applicants together, maintaining a positive atmosphere even when they face difficult situations.

However, everything changes when the first exposé envelope targeting Seung Bin appears. As even the colleagues he trusted begin treating him coldly, Seung Bin expresses his frustration and anger, arguing that they should open all the envelopes and judge one another fairly.

Reflecting on joining the film, Shin Seung Ho said, “I was very curious and excited to see what kind of atmosphere the ensemble of the six actors would create on set and what kind of film we would ultimately make.”

Explaining what he focused on while preparing for the role, he continued, “I tried to make the contrast as striking as possible between [my character’s] attitudes, energy, words, and facial expressions before and after the envelopes were opened.”

Director Kim Jung Hoon shared, “Seung Bin may look tough on the outside, but he has a childlike innocence within him. Shin Seung Ho’s signature innocent smile and cheerful energy that puts people at ease brought out Seung Bin’s passionate leadership and human charm in a richer way.”

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

In the meantime, watch Shin Seung Ho in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki below:

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