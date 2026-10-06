Jung Yong Hwa Mistakes Hong Seung Hee For A Thief At Their First Meeting In “Oh! My Guard”

Upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has unveiled new stills capturing the first meeting of its two leads!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Jung Yong Hwa plays Uhm Tae Bong, a top star who rose to fame through his romance dramas but refuses to film kiss scenes. Hong Seung Hee plays Oh Hae Ra, a reclusive heiress and longtime fan of Uhm Tae Bong.

The newly released stills capture the unexpected circumstances surrounding their first encounter. Oh Hae Ra stands with the hood pulled so tightly over her head that her face is barely visible, while Uhm Tae Bong grabs onto the hem of her clothing.

Their conflict begins with the hoodie Oh Hae Ra is wearing. It is a limited-edition hoodie that Uhm Tae Bong had lost, leading him to suspect that Oh Hae Ra is both a thief and a stalker when he sees her wearing his prized possession.

For Oh Hae Ra, however, Uhm Tae Bong is her longtime favorite star whom she has only ever watched on television. Her joy at finally meeting him in person quickly turns to confusion when he suddenly accuses her of being a thief.

The production team commented, “Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra’s first meeting is a funny scene that comes from the two seeing the exact same situation in completely different ways.” They added, “Please look forward to the lively back-and-forth between the two, whose relationship gets off to a rocky start, as well as the chemistry between Jung Yong Hwa and Hong Seung Hee.”

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

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