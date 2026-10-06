Kim Kang Woo Rises From Politician Fighting For Survival To Powerful King In “The Great King Munmu”

The upcoming drama “The Great King Munmu” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Kang Woo as Kim Chun Chu!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “The Great King Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Kim Kang Woo plays Kim Chun Chu, a shrewd strategist with exceptional diplomatic skills and political savvy. As the grandson of the deposed King Jinji, Kim Chun Chu has long faced opposition from the sacred-bone aristocracy. When Silla falls into a desperate crisis after Daeya Fortress is captured by Baekje, he steps into the political arena in earnest.

Kim Chun Chu’s guiding belief is, “Survival in the present is victory in the future.” Rather than simply weathering the immediate crisis, he seeks to secure Silla’s survival on his own terms, gradually expanding his influence through sharp judgment and a bold, risk-taking nature.

Eventually, Kim Chun Chu becomes the first person from the true-bone class to ascend the throne, becoming King Taejong Muyeol, Silla’s 29th king. From a politician fighting to keep his country alive, he grows into a leader with a far greater ambition: the unification of the Three Kingdoms. His journey toward this monumental goal will form a central part of “The Great King Munmu.”

The newly released stills capture Kim Chun Chu’s fierce gaze and commanding presence, reflecting his unwavering determination to overcome the turmoil of his era.

From chaotic battlefields to tense diplomatic encounters where his life hangs in the balance, Kim Chun Chu remains composed even in the most dangerous situations.

More than a politician seeking power, Kim Chun Chu is a shrewd strategist who steps onto the front lines of diplomacy with the fate of Silla on his shoulders. His sharp judgment, unwavering resolve, and exceptional ability to communicate allow him to navigate the turbulent political landscape and steadily expand his influence, raising anticipation for the pivotal role he will play in Silla’s fight for survival.

“The Great King Munmu” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Kang Woo in “The Old Woman With the Knife” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)