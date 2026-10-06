Watch: Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, And More Hide Their True Faces Behind Lies In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has released new motion posters for its main characters!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The new motion posters introduce five characters from the drama, each of whom is hiding their true face behind a lie. First up is Lee Ga Kyeong, who has infiltrated the Japanese Government-General of Korea under the false identity of “Geum Seo Hee.” As her mask comes off and her cheerful smile fades into a nervous expression, the poster’s caption reads, “It was a 100-day lie. Until it became the truth.”

Next is Sato Hideo, who had been perfectly inhabiting the role of Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu)’s adopted son before meeting Lee Ga Kyeong and being thrown into turmoil. His poster’s caption hints at the complicated relationship that will develop between him and Lee Ga Kyeong, reading, “Even though I knew it was a lie, I kept finding myself wanting to believe it.”

Kim Hyun Joo will play Yoo So Ran, the woman approaches Lee Ga Kyeong with a dangerous proposal. In her poster, Yoo So Ran goes from resting a hand on her belly to glaring at the camera with an expression of sorrow mixed with anger. The caption hints at how she draws Lee Ga Kyeong into her plot for revenge, reading, “Become our spy. I’m proposing a deal.”

Lee Moo Saeng will play journalist Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng), a man who fights with his pen instead of a gun. His poster’s caption intriguingly reads, “If you keep doubting [me], I’ll have no choice but to write an article about today’s incident.”

Finally, Jin Sun Kyu wil play Sato Shinichi, the Inspector-General of Korea and Sato Hideo’s adopted father. In his poster, he wears a cynical expression as he asks challengingly, “Do you think killing me will be enough for [Korea] to achieve independence?”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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