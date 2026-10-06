Watch: Kim Ji Won Threatens Status Quo At A Corrupt Hospital In 'Doctor X' Preview

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere begins with Gye Soo Jung entering the operating room. Later, surgical intern Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok) happens to meet her outside the hospital and asks for her name, to which she responds by making a large “X” sign with her finger.

After arriving at Guseo University Hospital, Gye Soo Jung remains bold and fearless inside the hospital as well. Standing in the auditorium where the medical staff is gathered, Gye Soo Jung asks challengingly about a case, “Why are you performing a laparotomy [on this patient]?” Later, she defiantly tells someone, “I absolutely won’t do any of that.”

Troubled by this daring newcomer who is threatening the status quo, the other doctors at the hospital worry, “This person could shake the foundations of everything [we’re doing].” Meanwhile, one scene shows Park Tae Kyung left alone in the operating room and yelling, “What are we supposed to do if you all leave? There’s no one here!” On the other hand, Boo Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo), the director of the hospital, says dismissively, “It’s just a tail that can be cut.”

The preview ends with Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun), the head of the medical staffing agency that has sent Gye Soo Jung to the hospital, describing her as “the top ace of our agency.”

Check out the new preview below!

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Woo Seok in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” below:

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