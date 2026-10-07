'Between Steps' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode As 'kiDnap GAME' Premieres

ENA’s “Between Steps” is off to a promising start!

On October 6, the new romance drama starring Kim So Hyun and Choo Young Woo enjoyed an increase in viewership ratings for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Between Steps” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, Channel A’s new drama “kiDnap GAME” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 0.3 percent for its premiere.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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