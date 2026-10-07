Han So Hee, Kang You Seok, Sung Joon, And More Confirmed To Join Byeon Woo Seok In “Solo Leveling” Live-Action Adaptation

Han So Hee, Kang You Seok, Sung Joon, Lee Sung Min, and Rain will be joining Byeon Woo Seok in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series “Solo Leveling”!

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok), an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

Han So Hee will play Cha Hae In, Korea’s ninth S-rank hunter and its only female S-rank hunter. She primarily wields a longsword.

Kang You Seok will play Yoo Jin Ho, the second son of the Yoojin Group conglomerate family. After participating in dungeon quests with Sung Jin Woo, Yoo Jin Ho follows and supports him as if he were his older brother.

Sung Joon will play Woo Jin Chul, the chief inspector of the Surveillance Team at the Korean Hunters Association and an A-rank hunter. Woo Jin Chul monitors the movements of hunters and is the first person to suspect that Sung Jin Woo may have undergone a reawakening.

Lee Sung Min and Rain will make special appearances. Lee Sung Min will play Go Gun Hee, a retired top-level hunter and the chairman of the Korean Hunters Association, which oversees all hunters in Korea, including their guilds. He has the authority to mobilize hunters in the event of an emergency.

Rain will play Baek Yoon Ho, the head of the White Tiger Guild, which ranks second among Korea’s five major hunter guilds. Baek Yoon Ho is an S-rank hunter with the ability to transform into a magical beast.

Stay tuned for updates on “Solo Leveling”!

Watch Han So Hee in “Project Y” on Viki:

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Also check out Kang You Seok in “Law and The City”:

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